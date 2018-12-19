Danny Cipriani: Gloucester fly-half set for six-week lay-off with muscle tear

Danny Cipriani was in discomfort during the Champions Cup defeat by Exeter Chiefs last week

Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani will be out for up to six weeks with a small chest muscle tear suffered in last week's Champions Cup defeat by Exeter.

Cipriani, 31, has been a regular since his summer arrival, playing 13 games.

The injury puts his hopes of playing in England's Six Nations campaign in doubt, although he was not selected by Eddie Jones for the autumn Tests.

"He's going to be out for up to four to six weeks," head coach Johan Ackermann told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"Obviously he's been part of every game this season and played a lot of those games 80 minutes, so it is a big challenge now for us to get through this block without him."

The former Wasps playmaker's performances for Gloucester earned him player of the month award for September but he served a three-match ban the following month for a shoulder charge.

The Cherry and Whites are third in the Premiership with five wins from nine games.