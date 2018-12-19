Mike Brown: Harlequins full-back 'desperate' for England return

Mike Brown's most recent appearance for England came in the third Test against South Africa in June

Harlequins full-back Mike Brown is "desperate" to return to the England set-up after being dropped for November's autumn internationals.

The 33-year-old has won 72 caps but was omitted by England coach Eddie Jones for their four fixtures last month.

"That is the drive that keeps me going and why I work so hard - as well as winning things for Quins," said Brown.

"I feel great and sharp on the field. I am playing well, I think, so have to keep working on my game."

Wasps' Elliot Daly started all four games at Twickenham as England beat South Africa, Japan and Australia but lost to World Cup holders New Zealand.

"I am always desperate to play for England," Brown told BBC Radio London.

"I have been for however many years and I don't think that will ever change. It never dips or gets small.

"But selection is nothing to do with me - that is up to Eddie and Gussy [Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard] at Quins."

Brown, who made his England debut against the Springboks in 2007, will have extra motivation to return to the England squad with the 2019 World Cup starting next September.

England have been drawn in the same pool as France, Argentina, USA and Tonga, who they face in their first match on Sunday, 22 September.

"Everyone who has been consistently in the England set-up since Eddie took over has been desperate to be part of the World Cup. "That doesn't change," said Brown.

"As a player you constantly remind yourself of that goal of the World Cup. It is in the back of your mind and why you work so hard, spending hours preparing for games and working on your game.

"You are constantly reminded of it when you are in camps with England.

"I am just desperate to be part of it. I want to be part of it and that is why I am working so hard."