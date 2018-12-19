Kristian Dacey: Cardiff Blues hooker named captain for rest of the season
Wales hooker Kristian Dacey has been named Cardiff Blues captain for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.
Ellis Jenkins was appointed skipper at the start of the campaign in place of the now retired Gethin Jenkins.
But with the Wales flanker out for the season with a knee injury he suffered against South Africa, Dacey takes over the role.
"We're happy for him to take up those reins for the foreseeable future," said a Blues statement.
"The boys are happy and they'll get behind him and support him."