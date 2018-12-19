Kristian Dacey: Cardiff Blues hooker named captain for rest of the season

Kristian Dacey made his senior Wales debut against Ireland in a World Cup warm-up match in August 2015

Wales hooker Kristian Dacey has been named Cardiff Blues captain for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

Ellis Jenkins was appointed skipper at the start of the campaign in place of the now retired Gethin Jenkins.

But with the Wales flanker out for the season with a knee injury he suffered against South Africa, Dacey takes over the role.

"We're happy for him to take up those reins for the foreseeable future," said a Blues statement.

"The boys are happy and they'll get behind him and support him."