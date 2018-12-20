Ben Moon: Exeter prop reflects on England call-up and Saracens challenge

Ben Moon (centre) was one of three Exeter props in the England matchday squad that beat Australia last month alongside Alec Hepburn (left) and Harry Williams

"I thought it was all a bit of a joke to start with," says Ben Moon when you broach the subject of his first England call up.

An unsung hero of Exeter's rise from second tier hopefuls to English champions, the 29-year-old prop finally made the breakthrough into the national team in this autumn's internationals.

But the England hierarchy struggled to get hold of the father of two to break the good news to him.

"I was at a birthday party with my little ones," he explains to BBC Sport.

"I had no signal so I was playing away on the bouncy castle having a great time, but walked outside after the party had finished and saw my phone had been going mad.

"I had a text from Henry Slade and the boys as they were on their way up to camp and a couple of missed calls from an unknown number and a message from Richard Hill.

"At that point I thought 'is this the lads taking the Mick?', so I rang up Sladey and asked 'is it a joke?' he said 'no, they want you up there'."

From that inauspicious start Moon seemingly took his chance, he started the narrow loss to New Zealand and the impressive win over Australia, having come off the bench against South Africa and Japan.

It was widely seen as due reward for a one-club player who has made well over 200 appearances since his Exeter debut in the old National One more than a decade ago.

"I was lucky enough to get given a chance and I loved every minute of it," he said.

"It's a fantastic feeling, its something that every young rugby player wants to do, play for their country and I'm very lucky to have been given that opportunity."

Saracens prospects

Saracens got the better of Exeter in May's Premiership final at Twickenham

England is very much on the back-burner for Moon now as the Chiefs prepare for the biggest match of the season so far.

Unbeaten champions Saracens visit Sandy Park on Saturday to face an Exeter side just two points behind them following their first league loss at Harlequins at the end of last month.

While star backs such as Owen Farrell, Brad Barritt, Sean Maitland, Alex Cuthbert and Henry Slade may well get the pulses racing, it is among arguably the best two sets of forwards in the league that the contest is likely to be won and lost.

Exeter boast six international props - Moon, Harry Williams, Alec Hepburn, Tomas Francis, Greg Holmes and Moray Low, as well as skipper Jack Yeandle and England fringe player Luke Cowan-Dickie at hooker.

Allied to that are new Scotland star Sam Skinner and former Australia player Dave Dennis in the back five, along with highly-rated Dave Ewers and Don Armand.

But facing them are Saracens pack that even without the injured Maro Itoje still have stars like the Vunipola brothers, Jamie George, Vincent Koch, George Kruis and Schalk Burger available.

"They're there for a reason," Moon says of Saracens. "They play good rugby and have got some great players in there.

"They're 15 blokes who do what they do very well and we've got to make sure we do what we do better, if we focus on ourselves we should be alright."

With Exeter back to winning ways last week at Gloucester in the Champions Cup following losses to the Cherry and Whites and Harlequins in their previous two games, Moon feels he and his teammates are ready for their biggest challenge in the Premiership this season.

"It was important for us to get back to that Exeter Chiefs' performance, it's been slipping for a couple of weeks, but we kind of got our mojo back last week and that feeling was really good," he added.

"You could feel it on the pitch, everyone was up for it, ready for it and hopefully we'll carry this forward into Sarries."