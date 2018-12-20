Geordan Murphy: Leicester Tigers "a battleship" to be turned around and rebuilt

Media playback is not supported on this device 'If blood in water teams come after you'

Premiership strugglers Leicester will be "a battleship" to turn around, says Tigers new head coach Geordan Murphy.

Murphy, 40, was promoted from interim boss on Tuesday, with the club three points off the bottom of the Premiership after winning just three of their nine league games this term.

He now wants to rebuild the Tigers, who missed out on the play-offs last season for the first time in 14 years.

"We've probably papered over the cracks for a few too many years now," he said.

"We have to strip it back and start again from the foundations. Perhaps we have lived on past glories for a little bit too long.

"It's a little bit of project, but it takes a little bit of time to turn a battleship doesn't it?

"It doesn't happen in a split second. We have the expectations of a huge amount of supporters and we want to do it as quickly as possible."

'Tigers remain one of world's best'

Leicester Tigers are on their worst losing run for 43 years

Murphy, who won eight Premiership titles as a player with Tigers, had acted up as head coach for more than three months after Matt O'Connor left in September.

He has overseen eight straight losses in all competitions - their worst run in more than four decades- which leaves them languishing in the league, all but out of the European Champions Cup and bottom of their Premiership Rugby Cup group.

Following Sunday's 34-11 defeat by French club Racing 92 in Europe's top club competition, the former Ireland and British and Irish Lions full-back said Tigers are "probably at the lowest ebb" of his 21-year association with the club

"I love the club, I love being part of it and I've hated the results of the past few weeks," he told BBC East Midlands Today. "It doesn't hurt anyone as much as it hurts me.

"I hate losing far more than I enjoy winning, so from that point of view it has been tough.

"But I'm in a really honoured position of being head coach of one of the best clubs in the world, in my opinion, and now it is my job to get us back there.

Murphy said being installed as permanent boss is "reassuring" after the club has endured two years of instability since Richard Cockerill was sacked as director of rugby.

Former New Zealand international Aaron Mauger took over from Cockerill, only to be overlooked as a permanent replacement in favour of O'Connor in April 2017.

"The club has said that for a while now it has chopped and changed too much, so we need a little bit of stability and we need to start to build, take heed of where we actually really are and focus on how we are going to go forward.

"It's a challenge for me to get that right."