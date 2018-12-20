Martyn Thomas: Former Rugby Football Union boss fears for Pro14 future

Martyn Thomas stood down from his various RFU positions in 2011

Former Rugby Football Union boss Martyn Thomas has raised concerns about the future of the Pro14 league if it fails to secure "significant" financial backing.

Premiership Rugby recently announced a £200m investment deal with the ex Formula One owners, CVC.

Welshman Thomas said he is concerned the Pro14 and the Welsh regions could be left behind.

He said finding more investment for the league was "critical".

"England have got 12 clubs with significant individuals that are putting a lot of money in and we don't have that in Wales," Thomas told BBC Sport Wales.

"We've had some investors but I'm not aware that there are any significant investors now that can really hold a candle to what's being put into the game in England.

"And that's going to be an even bigger problem with this new deal that the English clubs have produced."

Thomas said the "worst case scenario" would be for English clubs and the England national team to move ahead.

"The gap between the skill sets that are going to be available to a Welsh coach and the skill sets that will be available to an English coach are going to be considerable," he said.