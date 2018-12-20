Glasgow Warriors: Pro-deal for hooker Grant Stewart

Grant Stewart featured in last weekend's Champions Cup win over Lyon

Hooker Grant Stewart has signed his first professional contract with Glasgow Warriors.

The 23-year-old Scottish Rugby Academy product has agreed a deal which ties him to the Scotstoun club until the end of next season.

Stewart has made 12 appearances for the Warriors, his debut coming at Leinster in the Champions Cup last season.

"He's a really exciting, dynamic player, full of potential," said head coach Dave Rennie.

"Grant has been in our environment for a year and a half now and we've been impressed with how he's stepped up when called upon."