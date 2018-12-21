Neath rugby: Troubled Welsh All Blacks set to fulfil Bridgend fixture

The Welsh Rugby Union was formed in 1881 in Neath, which came into being 10 years earlier

Neath are set to return to Welsh Premiership action at Bridgend following two postponements forced by off-field troubles.

The Welsh All Blacks called off recent games against Bedwas and RGC.

But they have recruited players on loan from willing local clubs for Saturday's game at the Brewery Field.

"New players have taken the opportunity and will wear the Neath jersey with pride," said captain and centre Aaron Bramwell.

Neath owner Mike Cuddy has said he is prepared to hand over the troubled club which escaped a winding up petition earlier this month.

That was welcomed by Neath Supporters Club.

