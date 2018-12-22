Schalk Burger: South Africa forward to leave Saracens at end of season

Schalk Burger has played 62 times for Saracens since moving to the club in the summer of 2016

Saracens boss Mark McCall has praised the impact of South Africa forward Schalk Burger after he announced he will leave the club next summer.

The 35-year-old played 86 times for the Springboks and featured in four World Cups, including his side's win in 2007.

The ex-Stormers and Western Province loose forward joined Saracens in 2016 and the club has won the Premiership and Champions Cup during that time.

"He's been magnificent," the Saracens director of rugby told BBC Sport.

"He's been brilliant for our younger wing forwards to learn from.

"He's a brilliant bloke, he loves his rugby, he's a competitor and it's been great having him."

Burger will return to his native South Africa and has not ruled out possibly playing in Japan next season.

"I will be finishing up with Saracens at the end of this season and I am looking at all kinds of options," he told rugbypass.com.

"Retiring completely is also one of the options.

"We are moving back to Cape Town and if I do anything else playing-wise, it would be short-term because something like another Premiership season is a big commitment to make."