Pro14: Edinburgh v Glasgow - Hosts recall Schoeman as Warriors change seven

Glasgow coach Dave Rennie (centre) has opted for a centre pairing of Peter Horne (left) and Nick Grigg (right)

Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 22 December Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Edinburgh recall South African prop Pierre Schoeman in place of Allan Dell in the only change to their side for Saturday's Pro14 derby with Glasgow.

Glasgow ring the changes, Grant Stewart starting at hooker with George Turner ruled out for up to 10 weeks after having ankle surgery this week.

Rob Harley and Adam Ashe also start up front, with four changes in the backs.

Pete Horne and Nick Grigg return at centre, DTH van der Merwe on the wing, and George Horne starts at scrum-half.

Pete Horne, 29, will play his 150th game for Glasgow, nine years after his debut against Ulster.

Huw Jones, Ali Price and Niko Matawalu, who has scored seven tries in his last four games, all have to settle for a place on the bench, while co-captain Ryan Wilson is among those missing out on the match-day squad.

Lock Ben Toolis will make his 100th appearance for Edinburgh, who bring Italian prop Pietro Ceccarelli onto the bench.

Scotland international Toolis, who arrived from Australian side GPS Rugby in 2013, will join fellow second-rows Grant Gilchrist and Fraser McKenzie among the club's centurions.

Edinburgh won both derbies at Murrayfield in last season's three meetings between the inter-city rivals that make up their annual 1872 Cup, with Glasgow prevailing at Scotstoun.

"Derby games are just different," said Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill.

"I've learned very quickly since arriving in Scotland that, in matches between Edinburgh and Glasgow, the form book goes out the window.

"The boys are really looking forward to the match. It's derby day, we're at home, and we're certainly going to leave everything out on the field. It's shaping up to be a tasty battle."

Edinburgh, who top their European Champions Cup pool, currently lie fifth out of seven in Conference B of the Pro14, seven points behind Ulster in the third play-off spot.

Glasgow, also in contention for a place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals, lead Conference A by seven points.

"We've got ourselves in a strong position in both competitions and will be looking to carry on our good form into these festive derby matches," said head coach Dave Rennie.

"Edinburgh have a strong kicking game, but we know if we can defuse that, we'll get lots of opportunities to attack.

"I'm also looking forward to watching two of the best sevens (Edinburgh's Hamish Watson, and Glasgow's Callum Gibbins) in the competition go head-to-head."

Teams:

Edinburgh: Kinghorn; Graham, Johnstone, Dean, Van der Merwe; Van der Walt, Pyrgos; Schoeman, McInally (capt), Nel, Toolis, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Watson, Mata.

Replacements:Cherry, Dell, Ceccarelli , Hunter-Hill, Crosbie, Fowles, Hickey, Socino.

Glasgow Warriors: Hogg; Seymour, Grigg, P Horne, Van der Merwe; Hastings, G Horne; Kebble, Stewart, Halanukonuka, Harley, Gray, Ashe, Gibbins (capt), M Fagerson.

Replacements: Bryce, Bhatti, Rae, Swinson, Fusaro, Price, Jones, Matawalu.