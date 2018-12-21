2019 Women's Six Nations: Wales recall fly-half Elinor Snowsill

Bristol Bears fly-half Elinor Snowsill has won 48 caps for Wales

Elinor Snowsill has been recalled to the Wales squad for the 2019 Women's Six Nations.

The Bristol Bears fly-half, 29, who has won 48 caps, played four games in last season's championship but did not feature in the autumn series.

Rowland Phillips' 34-strong squad includes six uncapped players.

RGC provides four of those rookies in hooker Molly Kelly, prop Brea Leung, full-back Bethan Davies and half-back Niamh Terry.

Scarlets provide the other two uncapped players in wing Caitlin Lewis and flanker Alex Callender.

"The overarching aim is to get to the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup with a young but experience squad," Phillips said.

"You already have the likes of Alisha Butchers, who at 21 has 20 caps, and Beth Lewis who was one of the outstanding players during the autumn and already has eight caps aged 19.

"It was pretty clear that we stepped things up in the autumn and made significant progress against quality teams. We still have lot of work to do but for us this season the key is to continue to build momentum from a positive autumn campaign.

"We stated that for the November series players had to buy into the regional programme to be eligible for selection.

"Moving into the Six Nations we felt it was important to add depth at 10 and we will no doubt benefit from Elinor Snowsill's experience."

Wales begin their Six Nations campaign away to France in Montpellier on Saturday, 2 February.

That is followed by another away fixture in Italy, before hosting England at Cardiff Arms Park.

The final two fixtures are away to Scotland in Scotstoun and then home to Ireland, again at Cardiff Arms Park.

Wales Women Six Nations squad:

Forwards: Carys Phillips (capt, Ospreys), Alex Callender (Scarlets), Alisha Butchers (Scarlets), Amy Evans (Ospreys), Bethan Lewis (Ospreys), Brea Leung (RGC), Cara Hope (Ospreys), Caryl Thomas (Dragons), Cerys Hale (Dragons), Gwen Crabb (Ospreys), Gwenllian Pyrs (RGC), Kelsey Jones (Ospreys), Manon Johnes (Cardiff Blues), Mel Clay (Ospreys), Molly Kelly (RGC), Natalia John (Ospreys), Sioned Harries (Scarlets), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys)

Backs: Alecs Donovan (Ospreys), Alicia McComish (Dragons), Bethan Davies (RGC), Caitlin Lewis (Scarlets), Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears), Ffion Lewis (Scarlets), Hannah Bluck (Dragons), Hannah Jones (Scarlets), Jazz Joyce (Scarlets), Jess Kavanagh (RGC), Keira Bevan (Ospreys), Lauren Smyth (Ospreys), Lisa Neumann (RGC), Lleucu George (Scarlets), Niamh Terry (RGC), Robyn Wilkins (Cardiff Blues)