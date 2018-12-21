George Turner: Glasgow & Scotland hooker ruled out for up to 10 weeks

Turner was taken off on a stretcher in Glasgow's Champions Cup win over Lyon last weekend

Glasgow hooker George Turner is expected to be out for eight to 10 weeks after having ankle surgery.

It is the latest blow for both Warriors and Scotland, with Fraser Brown already sidelined until early February with damaged knee ligaments.

Both players could expect to be part of Scotland coach Gregor Townsend's plans for the Six Nations, but Turner could now miss the first two matches.

Edinburgh's Stuart McInally is likely to be first choice, but cover is thin.

Veteran Ross Ford, 34, won the last of his record 110 Scotland caps against Fiji on the 2017 summer tour, and has started just four league games for Edinburgh this season.

Townsend was forced to summon veteran hooker Scott Lawson, now retired, for the first three games of this year's Six Nations campaign, with Brown and Turner sidelined before the tournament.

With the pair now missing again until February, Grant Stewart - who signed his first professional deal with Glasgow this week - will start Saturday's derby against Edinburgh, with Kevin Bryce on the bench.