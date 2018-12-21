Niko Matawalu signs new Glasgow Warriors contract until 2021

Niko Matawalu "constantly embarrasses" his team-mates in training, says head coach Dave Rennie

Pro14: Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 22 December Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland 810MW/online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Niko Matawalu has signed a new contract to stay with Glasgow Warriors until 2021.

The Fiji scrum-half and wing, 29, is in his second spell with Warriors, having also played for Bath and Exeter.

"He's been fantastic," said Warriors head coach Dave Rennie. "He's always got the ability to score from anywhere.

"He's been really accurate, really clear in his role this year and because of that he's performed at a really high level."

Rennie hopes Matawalu, who has scored 38 tries in 103 Glasgow appearances, has "a bit of a say" in proceedings at Murrayfield on Saturday when Warriors take on Edinburgh for the first time this season.

"He's constantly in discussions around our starting group," said the New Zealander.

"A lot of our loose forwards do a bit of tackling practice on him and he constantly embarrasses those guys with his footwork.

"He's a real handful. He's been playing really well. He's been clinical with ball in hand."