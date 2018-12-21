Women's Six Nations 2019: Ulster scrum-half Dane included in Ireland squad

Ireland were beaten 37-15 by England at Twickenham in November

Ireland coach Adam Griggs has selected seven uncapped players in a 36-strong squad for the 2019 Women's Six Nations.

Ulster half-back Kathryn Dane is one of new faces in the panel along with her Old Belvedere clubmates Linda Djougang and Ailbhe Dowling.

Enya Breen, Hannah O'Connor, Eve Higgins and Claire Keohane are the other uncapped players included.

The squad also features the six players who made their debuts during the autumn Tests against USA and England.

Fermanagh native Dane, who is part of Ireland's Emerging Talent squad this season, is one of only three Ulster players in the panel alongside Ashleigh Baxter and Claire McLaughlin.

Ireland's championship prospects have been boosted by the return to fitness of wing Alison Miller, who has recovered from the ankle injury she suffered during last season's Six Nations win against Italy.

Griggs' side will host England in Dublin in their opening game of the tournament on Friday, 1 February.

Ireland Women's Six Nations Squad: Enya Breen (UL Bohemians/Munster), Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke/Ulster), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock/Leinster), Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo Ladies/IQ Rugby), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Ailbhe Dowling (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht), Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht), Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/Connacht), Louise Galvin (UL Bohemians/Munster), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster) (capt), Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster), Emma Hooban (St. Mary's/Leinster), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster), Claire Keohane (Railway Union/Munster), Leah Lyons (Harlequins), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster), Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Edel McMahon (Galwegians/Connacht), Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/Connacht), Sarah Mimnagh (Richmond/IQ Rugby), Claire Molloy (Wasps), Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Hannah O'Connor (Blackrock/Leinster), Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/Munster), Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemians/Munster), Juliet Short (Railway Union/Leinster), Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster).