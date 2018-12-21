Northampton Saints get bonus-point win after snow prevents Timisoara game

The Dan Paltinisanu Stadium in Romania endured several feet of snowfall last weekend

Northampton Saints have been awarded a bonus-point win after Saturday's European Challenge Cup match at Timisoara Saracens had to be postponed.

The Pool 1 match was called off because of heavy snow, with the decision taken just 20 minutes before kick-off.

A misconduct complaint against the Romanian club was considered on Friday.

They were found to have "not taken all appropriate measures" to protect the pitch, and Saints were awarded a four-try bonus point 28-0 win.

Both Timisoara Saracens and European Professional Club Rugby have the right to appeal against the decision taken by an independent disciplinary committee.

The game represented a 2,700 mile round-trip for Saints and their supporters.

A club statement said: "The committee determined that Timisoara Saracens' preparation of the playing surface was deficient in that pitch covers were not in place, the under-soil heating system was not ready in good time and that no suitable alternative venue for the match was available."

The committee decision means Saints now have three wins from four group games, but they remain second in Pool 1 behind French club Clermont Auvergne.