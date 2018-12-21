Grant Gilchrist: Scotland lock signs new Edinburgh deal until 2022

Grant Gilchrist is "a focal point" of the Edinburgh team, says head coach Richard Cockerill

Pro14: Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 22 December Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland 810MW/online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Edinburgh lock Grant Gilchrist has signed a three-year contract extension to keep him at the club until 2022.

The Scotland second-row, 28, broke into the side in 2011 and has played 129 games for the capital outfit.

He has also re-established himself in the national set-up over the past year and currently has 28 caps to his name.

"I believe if we keep developing and working hard we can do something really special in the next few years. I'm very excited to be part of that," he said.

"I love the club and the direction we are going in together."

Head coach Richard Cockerill is "delighted" that Gilchrist has committed to the club long-term.

"Grant has been outstanding since I have been here," he said. "He has won his place back in the Scotland team and he has been one of our best performers.

"He's a focal point of our team and has shown tremendous leadership ability both on and off the pitch."

Gilchrist starts on Saturday as Edinburgh take on Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield in the first of back-to-back derbies with their inter-city rivals.