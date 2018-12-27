Premiership: Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs

Rob Baxter's Exeter have won nine of their 10 Premiership matches so far this season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Friday, 28 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live and local radio; BBC Sport website

Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table when they face Northampton Saints on Friday.

Saturday's win over previously unbeaten Saracens took Rob Baxter's side three points clear at the summit.

Exeter have changed their entire front row from that game, while Ollie Devoto is in at centre and England's Henry Slade is fit enough to make the bench.

Saints' only change is Jamie Gibson replacing Tom Wood in the back row.

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar kicked 20 points in Northampton's victory at Worcester in their most recent outing.

Northampton: Tuala; Collins, Francis, Burrell, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (co-capt), Hartley (co-capt), Hill, Ribbans, Lawes, Gibson, Ludlam, Harrison.

Replacements: Marshall, Van Wyk, Franks, Ratuniyaraw, Wood, Brussow, Mitchell, Dingwall.

Exeter: Simmonds; Cordero, Whitten, Devoto, O'Flaherty; Steenson (capt), Maunder; Moon, Taione, Williams, Lees, Skinner, Lonsdale, Armand, Kvesic.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Hepburn, Francis, Hill, Lawday, White, Slade, Dollman.

