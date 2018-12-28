Premiership: Saracens v Worcester Warriors

Ben Te'o started England's games against Australia, New Zealand and South Africa last month

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 29 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio; BBC Sport website

Owen Farrell will captain Saracens for the visit of Worcester as Brad Barritt recovers from a head knock picked up in the loss at Exeter last week.

Alex Lozowski moves from wing to centre with Sean Maitland coming in.

England centre Ben Te'o makes his first start of the season for struggling Worcester - injuries and international call-ups have seen him play just once as a replacement in the Challenge Cup.

He is one of five changes to the Warriors line-up.

Francois Venter will partner Te'o in the midfield after Ryan Mills injured his wrist against Northampton, while Perry Humphreys replaces Josh Adams on the wing.

Up front Gareth Milasinovich and Ted Hill come in for Nick Schonert and Marco Mama.

Saracens scrum-half Ben Spencer has scored tries in two of his side's last three Premiership matches

Sarries boss Mark McCall has also brought Nick Tomkins into his midfield, while Will Skelton comes back into the second row and Nick Isiekwe moves to blindside flanker.

The ending of Saracens' 22-game unbeaten run in all tournaments at Exeter on Saturday also put a stop to their run of 16 straight Premiership wins.

Worcester are coming off the back of Friday's 32-6 home Premiership defeat by Northampton, in which they were beaten by six penalties and two converted length-of-the-field interception tries.

The Warriors have won just twice on their travels in the Premiership in 2018 - but both were big scalps, at Exeter in February and at Leicester in September.

Saracens have lost just once to Worcester in the two sides' last nine Premiership meetings - a 24-18 defeat at Sixways in February 2017 when Ryan Mills kicked all his side's points, with eight penalties.

The only other occasion Worcester have triumphed was in Saracens' days at Vicarage Road, a 20-17 loss back in November 2006.

Saracens: Goode; Maitland, Tompkins, Lozowski, Lewington; Farrell (capt), Spencer; M Vunipola, George, Koch, Skelton, Kruis, Isiekwe, Clark, Earl.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Barrington, Judge, Day, Burger, Whiteley, Bosch, Strettle.

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Heem, Venter, Te'o, Humphreys; Weir, Hougaard; Black, Singleton, Milasinovich, Bresler, Fatialofa, Hill, Lewis, Van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Taufete'e, Waller, Kerrod, Phillips, Cox, Arr, Lawrence, van Breda.

Referee: Karl Dickson.

