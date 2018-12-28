Premiership: Gloucester v Sale Sharks

Matt Banahan returns for Gloucester on the left wing

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 29 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make five changes for the visit of Sale to Kingsholm as they bid to round off an impressive 2018.

They are the return of Willi Heinz to captain at scrum-half, Matt Banahan on the left wing, Henry Trinder at outside centre and Fraser Balmain and Jaco Kriel in the front and back rows.

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond has named an unchanged starting line-up from their home win against Bristol.

But the Sharks have not won an away Premiership match since March.

Gloucester: Hudson; Sharples, Trinder, Twelvetrees, Banahan; Williams, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Visagie, Balmain, Slater, Mostert, Ludlow, Kriel, Morgan.

Replacements: Walker, McAllister, Dreyer, Savage, Evans, Clarke, Braley, Purdy.

Sale Sharks: Ashton; Solomona, S James, O'Connor, McGuigan; R Du Preez, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Beaumont, Phillips, Ross (capt) T Curry, J-L Du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, Bristow, Jones, Evans, Strauss, B Curry, Cliff, L James.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU).

