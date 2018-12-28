Premiership: Harlequins v Wasps

Thomas Young will make his 100th appearance for Wasps at Twickenham

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 29 December Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England scrum-half Danny Care returns to the Harlequins side for the annual 'Big Game' at Twickenham.

Care is one of four changes, with fly-half Marcus Smith, centre Francis Saili and lock Ben Glynn coming into the starting line-up.

Wasps boss Dai Young also makes four changes as he hopes for a reaction to his side's loss at home to Bath.

Lima Sopanga and Dan Robson are named as the half-backs, while centre Michele Campagnaro makes his first start.

Ross Neal misses out with a hip injury so Elliot Daly moves from centre to the wing, while up front Tom Cruse replaces injured skipper Ashley Johnson, meaning Brad Shields takes over as captain.

Wasps will also be without England's Nathan Hughes on the bench after the England centre returned to Fiji following a family bereavement.

'Big Game' hunting

Harlequins have staged their annual 'Big Game' at Twickenham 11 times - and have only lost one of the last six.

The two clubs have met on five previous occasions at Twickenham. Wasps won the first two in 2009, they drew in 2010 and Quins won the last two in 2012 and 2013.

This is the first time they have met at HQ since Wasps relocated from their traditional West London base to Coventry in 2014.

Harlequins: Brown; Earle, Marchant, Saili, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Ward, Sinckler, Symons, Glynn, Dombrandt, Clifford, Chisholm (capt).

Replacements: Crumpton, Auterac, Collier, Merrick, Bothma, Mulchrone, Lang, Ibitoye.

Wasps: Le Roux; Bassett, Campagnaro, Le Bourgeois, Daly; Sopoaga, Robson; Harris, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley, Rowlands, Myall, Shields (capt), Young, Carr.

Replacements: Harris, Zhvania, Stuart, Matthews, Morris, Hampson, Searle, De Jongh.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.