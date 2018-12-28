Premiership: Bath v Leicester Tigers

Matt Garvey returns to Bath's pack for the meeting with old rivals Leicester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Sunday, 30 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bath make just the one change to their side to face Leicester Tigers at The Rec as they search for back-to-back Premiership victories.

Matt Garvey returns to the starting line-up to co-captain the side and will join Elliott Stooke in the second row.

Leicester are also looking for a second win in as many games.

Injuries to Will Spencer and Guy Thompson see Graham Kitchener and Brendon O'Connor return, while hooker Jake Kerr replaces Tatafu Polota-Nau.

Bath: James Wilson; Rokoduguni, Wright, Roberts, McConnochie; Burns, Chudley (co-capt); Catt, Dunn, Thomas, Garvey (co-capt), Stooke, Ellis, Underhill, Louw.

Replacements: Batty, Van Rooyen, Lahiff, Ewels, Mercer, Green, Priestland, Vuna.

Leicester Tigers: Worth; Holmes, Tuilagi, Toomua, May; G Ford (capt), B Youngs; Genge, Kerr, Cole, Wells, Kitchener, Fitzgerald, O'Connor, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Polota-Nau, Ma'afu, Heyes, Williams, Evans, White, Owen, J Olowofela.

Referee: JP Doyle (RFU).

