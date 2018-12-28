Premiership: Bristol Bears v Newcastle Falcons

Will Welch has not played for Newcastle since being injured against Sale at the start of October

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Sunday, 30 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bristol Bears make three changes as they prepare for a key encounter at the bottom of the Premiership with struggling Newcastle Falcons.

Winger Tom Pincus gets a first league start after a summer move from Jersey, while Jordan Crane and Dan Thomas return to back row.

Falcons captain Will Welch returns after three months out with an ankle injury.

He is one of six changes to the side which narrowly lost to Gloucester.

Calum Clark joins him in the back row, Sami Mavinga and hooker George McGuigan come into the front row, while scrum-half Michael Young and winger Adam Radwan come in.

Bristol: C Piutau; Morahan, Hurrell, S Piutau (co-capt), Pincus; Madigan Randall; Thomas, Thacker, Afoa, Vui, Muldowney, Luatua, Thomas, Crane (co-capt).

Replacements: Fenton-Wells, Woolmore, Thiede, Holmes, Smith, Uren, Sheedy, O'Conor.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Radwan; Flood, Young; Mavinga, McGuigan, Mulipola, Green, Cavubati, Welch (capt), Hardie, Chick.

Replacements: Cooper, Brocklebank, Wilson, Davidson, Graham, Takulua, Connon, Arscott.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.