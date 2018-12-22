John Mulvihill: Cardiff Blues head coach praises 'galvanised' Dragons

Dragons has a 6-3 lead at the break in the game at Cardiff Arms Park

Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill praised the resilience of opponents Dragons following his side's 19-16 Pro14 win.

Gareth Anscombe's last-minute penalty sealed victory over 14-man Dragons.

Dragons played the last 50 minutes a man short after prop Lloyd Fairbrother was sent off for elbowing Dillon Lewis in the head.

"Credit to the Dragons, they hung in there and made it a real contest," Mulvihill said.

"They're Welshmen, they're not going to go away and they hung in there - that's probably what the Welsh derbies are going to be like,

Lloyd Fairbrother is shown the red card by referee Frank Murphy

"Sometimes when you lose your coach it galvanises your performance and you saw that from them.

"That was a win that we needed and anyway they come, we're happy with that."

Forwards coach Ceri Jones remains in interim charge of Dragons following the departure of Bernard Jackman.

While Jones was disappointed with the result he was pleased with his side's performance and felt they deserved something from the game.

"The slightly contentious penalty to end the game was a bit gut wrenching got the team and management but it is what it is," Jones said.

Jones said Dragons paid the price for their ill-discipline with Zane Kirchner spending time in the sin bin before Fairbrother was sent-off.

"Playing 60 minutes with 14 men isn't good enough from us and it's something we need to address, Jones added.

"We need to look at the discipline side."