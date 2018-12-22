WRU National League & Bowl results
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
22 December 2018
Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership
Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)
Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
WRU NATIONAL BOWL ROUND FOUR
Pentyrch 29 - 24 Bargoed II
Tredegar Ironsides 17 - 41 Pontyclun
Treharris 7 - 9 Abergavenny
DIVISION TWO WEST
Pontarddulais 23 - 18 Penclawdd
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Wattstown 7 - 13 Tonyrefail
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Whitchurch P - P Cardiff Saracens