WRU National League & Bowl results

Welsh rugby

22 December 2018

Swalec Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

WRU NATIONAL BOWL ROUND FOUR

Pentyrch 29 - 24 Bargoed II

Tredegar Ironsides 17 - 41 Pontyclun

Treharris 7 - 9 Abergavenny

DIVISION TWO WEST

Pontarddulais 23 - 18 Penclawdd

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Wattstown 7 - 13 Tonyrefail

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Whitchurch P - P Cardiff Saracens

