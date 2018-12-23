Rob Baxter: Exeter Chiefs boss hopes Saracens win gives side 'renewed confidence'

Exeter are now three points clear at the top of the Premiership after 10 matches

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter hopes his side's win over Saracens can turn their recent poor form around.

The Chiefs' 31-13 bonus-point win ended Saracens' 22-match unbeaten run.

Exeter had failed to win four of their six Premiership and Champions Cup games before beating Gloucester last week.

"What I want to see is it give us a renewed confidence and a vigour that if we do what we do, and we do it very well and with a lot of energy, then we're a tough side," he told BBC Sport.

"That's the most important lesson, that on our day we can beat a lot of good sides. But we've got to be ourselves and we've got to do it really well."

Exeter were at their lowest ebb two weeks ago after a poor performance in losing 27-19 at home to Gloucester in the Champions Cup, but bounced back to win at Kingsholm last week and keep their slim hopes of qualification alive.

"It's way too early to say that the kick in the pants that we got from Gloucester at home here has now reinvigorated our season, but I would like to think we just learned some lessons," added Baxter.

"Something had slowly dripped in that we probably hadn't quite got on top of and came to a head in the Gloucester game.

"We had a lot of players looking around wanting to spend more energy telling each other what they should and shouldn't be doing than actually getting on with it themselves.

"That was a real lesson. What we've got to make sure is that we don't let that drip back into our game."