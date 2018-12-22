Jake Ball: Wales lock suffers fresh shoulder worry in Scarlets defeat

Jake Ball is tackled by his fellow Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones

Wales lock Jake Ball suffered another shoulder injury during the Scarlets' 19-12 derby defeat at the Ospreys.

The 27-year-old was substituted at half-time at Liberty Stadium and awaits a scan to determine the damage.

Ball was sidelined for most of last season after dislocating a shoulder in Wales' 2017 Autumn test against New Zealand, describing it as the most painful injury of his career.

He then suffered another shoulder setback after his return this season.

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac said: "He felt a shoulder early in the match and got through to half-time.

"We'll get that scanned."

Pivac also has concerns after his full-back Rhys Patchell limped off during the game, but said "the main one is Jake Ball".