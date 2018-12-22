Premier 15s: Saracens stay top, Bristol fight back to beat Loughborough
Saracens registered a clinical 45-17 victory at Wasps to remain top of the Premier 15s table over Christmas.
England full-back Sarah McKenna helped the Saracens to a strong start, and they prevailed to register their 12th victory of the season.
Elsewhere, Bristol Bears produced a fine comeback to beat Loughborough Lightning.
Bristol trailed 14-8 at half-time but Poppy Leitch's late try secured a remarkable 18-14 victory for the hosts.
England international Natasha Hunt impressed on debut for Gloucester-Hartpury Ladies as they thrashed Firwood Waterloo Ladies.
Scrum-half Hunt registered two tries as fifth-placed Gloucester won 52-20.
Heather Cowell scored her 15th try of the season as Harlequins secured a 48-5 victory over bottom-of-the-table Worcester Valkyries.
Richmond also recorded their fourth win in five matches with a 29-10 bonus-point victory over Darlington Mowden Park Sharks.