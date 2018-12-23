Sam Davies: Ospreys keen to keep 'composer of the orchestra' fly-half

Ospreys fly-half Sam Davies celebrates their Pro14 derby win over Scarlets

Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke is keen to agree a new deal with "composer of the orchestra" Sam Davies.

The 25-year-old fly-half is out of contract at the end of the season, but has established himself as the first-choice 10 following the departure of Dan Biggar to Northampton last summer.

Davies kicked 14 points to help Ospreys beat Scarlets 19-12 on Saturday.

"On the back of his performance... you'd be a fool not to be considering him for next season," Clarke said.

"I'm delighted with how he's developed, the work he's done with (backs coach) Matt Sherratt has been excellent.

"His understanding of the game, his ability to manage us around the field, connect with the forwards... he's the composer of the orchestra, he just moves us around the field.

"We've talked about his kicking game in the past but... he's unbelievably competitive and exceptionally brave; it's not jut about his flair on the ball it's his competiveness as a whole."

Davies, the son of former Wales centre Nigel Davies, came through the Ospreys development system and signed his first professional deal with the Welsh region in June 2014, agreeing an extension in November 2016.

Ospreys have won seven of their 11 Pro14 games under coach Allen Clarke this season

The former junior world player of the year has won eight senior Wales caps, but has not figured for his country since the 2017 summer tour to Tonga and Samoa.

Under Welsh Rugby Union selection rules, Davies would make himself unavailable for Wales if he opted to join an English or French club.

But last October Davies said he remained upbeat about his international chances.

Unless there has been a change of heart that would seem to preclude a move outside Wales, leaving just the other three Welsh regions as rivals for Davies' signature.

Clarke confirmed that Ospreys would begin contract talks with all players concerned in the new year.

"We're having those conversations in January... instead of getting out there early - dealing with certain players and leaving others in limbo - we've decided everyone gets through Christmas before we sit down with our players," he added.