Barbarians set to be Wayne Pivac's first fixture as new Wales coach

Wayne Pivac will take over as Wales head coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Wayne Pivac's first game as Wales coach will be against the Barbarians, just weeks after the conclusion of next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The Welsh Rugby Union is set to finalise plans to play the invitational side in Cardiff in November 2019.

It will mark current Scarlets coach Pivac's first game in charge of Wales after replacing Warren Gatland.

Officials will hope it is a chance to say farewell to Gatland, who is standing down after 12 years.

Pivac last week made his first backroom appointments ahead of the handover, naming Glasgow's Jonathan Humphreys as forwards coach and the Scarlets' Stephen Jones as backs coach.

Skills coach Neil Jenkins and head of physical performance Paul Stridgeon will remain in their current roles.

Wales last played the Barbarians in 2012, beating a side containing Welsh wing great Shane Williams

Pivac revealed he will officially 'on the payroll' from July next year and will attend the World Cup in Japan on a watching brief.

Wales will then take on the Barbarians on their return, with the New Zealander then moving onto his first Six Nations Championship in 2020 followed by a summer tour, the details of which are still to be confirmed.

Wales have not played the Baa-Baas since 2012, James Hook scoring 20 points in a 30-21 victory in what was flanker Martyn Williams' 100th and final appearance for his country.