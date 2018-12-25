Huw Jones: Glasgow Warriors 'world class' coaching key to new deal

Huw Jones has extended his deal at Glasgow Warriors until 2021

Scotland international Huw Jones says Glasgow Warriors' "world class" coaching helped persuade him to extend his stay until at least 2021.

Jones, 25, has played 15 times for the Warriors since making his debut against Montpellier in December 2017.

And now the centre, who joined from the Stormers last year, has set his sights on winning trophies.

"2019 is going to be a big year for Glasgow Warriors and Scotland," said Jones.

Jones has scored four tries for Warriors, and won his first Scotland cap against Japan in 2016, going on to win a further 18 to date.

He was heavily linked with a move to English Premiership side Leicester Tigers but has opted to remain in Scotland.

"You're managed a lot of better (playing in Scotland) and it does help that you're closer to the Scotland coaches," Jones told Glasgow Warriors TV.

"The coaching set-up here at Glasgow Warriors is world class, so it's definitely the right decision for my career."

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said it was "great news" for Warriors that Jones has signed a new deal.

"He has become a regular for Scotland and I'm pretty sure he'll have a big role to play for us as well over the next few years," he said.