Glasgow Warriors: Zander Fagerson signs new three-year deal

Zander Fagerson has made 72 appearances for Glasgow Warriors

Zander Fagerson believes he can achieve "everything I want to in the game" at Glasgow Warriors after signing a new three-year deal.

The tight-head prop has become the 10th player to commit his future at Scotstoun in the last few weeks.

Scotland cap Fagerson, 22, made his debut in 2015.

"We have a world-class coaching team and a growing number of passionate supporters, so it's a great club to be at," said Fagerson.

"I love playing at Scotstoun and I believe I can achieve everything I want to achieve in the game here at the Warriors."

Glasgow Warriors Head Coach, Dave Rennie, described Fagerson as "a good man and a terrific prop".

He told the Glasgow Warriors website: "He is physical and mobile and at only 22 I believe he'll continue to develop in our environment. We're thrilled that he has committed his long-term future to the club.

"It's great that we've been able to secure a large number of players on new contracts over the last couple of weeks and that our players want to stay in Glasgow and play for this club."