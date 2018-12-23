Glasgow Warriors: Zander Fagerson signs new three-year deal

Zander Fagerson after signing his contract
Zander Fagerson has made 72 appearances for Glasgow Warriors

Zander Fagerson believes he can achieve "everything I want to in the game" at Glasgow Warriors after signing a new three-year deal.

The tight-head prop has become the 10th player to commit his future at Scotstoun in the last few weeks.

Scotland cap Fagerson, 22, made his debut in 2015.

"We have a world-class coaching team and a growing number of passionate supporters, so it's a great club to be at," said Fagerson.

"I love playing at Scotstoun and I believe I can achieve everything I want to achieve in the game here at the Warriors."

Glasgow Warriors Head Coach, Dave Rennie, described Fagerson as "a good man and a terrific prop".

He told the Glasgow Warriors website: "He is physical and mobile and at only 22 I believe he'll continue to develop in our environment. We're thrilled that he has committed his long-term future to the club.

"It's great that we've been able to secure a large number of players on new contracts over the last couple of weeks and that our players want to stay in Glasgow and play for this club."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured