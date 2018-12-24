Bristol Bears: Samoa captain Chris Vui signs new deal to 2022

Chris Vui was born in New Zealand and played for the country as an under-20 but has now won 12 Test caps for Samoa

Bristol Bears lock Chris Vui has signed a new contract that keeps him at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2022.

The Samoa captain, 25, joined from Worcester last year and helped the club win promotion to the Premiership.

This season, he has made four top-flight appearances so far.

"Being the youngest captain in world rugby is testament to his leadership and attitude - I'm pleased he sees his continued development here," said Bristol head coach Pat Lam said.