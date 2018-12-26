Jono Ross: Sale Sharks captain extends contract until 2022
Sale Sharks captain Jono Ross has signed a new deal with the Premiership club until the summer of 2022.
The 28-year-old flanker is in his second season with the Sharks and was made captain at the beginning of this season.
"Jono is one of the most professional and dedicated players I have ever had the privilege to coach," said director of rugby Steve Diamond.
"He is the catalyst of all good things going on at the club."