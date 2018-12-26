Jono Ross: Sale Sharks captain extends contract until 2022

Jono Ross
Jono Ross' Sale are ninth in the Premiership table with four wins from their 10 matches

Sale Sharks captain Jono Ross has signed a new deal with the Premiership club until the summer of 2022.

The 28-year-old flanker is in his second season with the Sharks and was made captain at the beginning of this season.

"Jono is one of the most professional and dedicated players I have ever had the privilege to coach," said director of rugby Steve Diamond.

"He is the catalyst of all good things going on at the club."

