Jono Ross: Sale Sharks captain extends contract until 2022

Jono Ross' Sale are ninth in the Premiership table with four wins from their 10 matches

Sale Sharks captain Jono Ross has signed a new deal with the Premiership club until the summer of 2022.

The 28-year-old flanker is in his second season with the Sharks and was made captain at the beginning of this season.

"Jono is one of the most professional and dedicated players I have ever had the privilege to coach," said director of rugby Steve Diamond.

"He is the catalyst of all good things going on at the club."