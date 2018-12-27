Scott van Breda: Worcester Warriors back signs new two-year contract at Sixways

Summer signing Scott van Breda missed the first two months of the season with a shoulder injury

Worcester Warriors utility back Scott van Breda has signed a new two-year contract with the Premiership club.

The 27-year-old South African summer signing from Jersey is now fully fit following a pre-season shoulder injury.

After his debut at fly-half in the Premiership Cup defeat at Saracens, he played at full-back in the European Challenge Cup matches against Pau.

He is the 11th Warriors player to sign a new deal since a takeover by a Jed McCrory-led consortium in October.

"It was a no-brainer signing on for two more years. I am thoroughly enjoying myself here," Van Breda said. "I have just had a couple of tough years moving around a lot and it is nice to have some stability again."

Van Breda first played under Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons in their native South Africa, for Port-Elizabeth-based Kings in Super Rugby, having begun his career with Eastern Province.

"Scott is an incredibly versatile player and a really good goal-kicker," said Solomons. "He is also a first-class bloke and an excellent team man."