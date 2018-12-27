Ben Curry: Sale Sharks flanker signs new contract running until 2023

Ben Curry has made 15 appearances for Sale Sharks so far this season

Sale Sharks flanker Ben Curry has signed a new deal to keep him with the Premiership side until 2023.

The 20-year-old began his career with the club and has made 64 appearances for Sale since making his debut against Wasps in the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2016.

He went on to be selected for England's summer tour of Argentina in 2017.

"We have a great group of lads here and there's a positive environment. We're making good signings and I'm excited to be part of the future," he said.

Curry, who plays for Sale alongside his brother Tom, also captained the England Under-20 team during the 2018 World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

"Ben is a fantastic player and I have no doubt he will continue to get even better and fulfil his ambition of becoming an England international," head coach Steve Diamond said.

"He is a brilliant product of our academy and at 20 years of age is already a member of our senior player group. We are lucky to have him at the club."