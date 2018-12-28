Pro14: Glasgow v Edinburgh: Warriors make six changes, with return for Alex Dunbar

Edinburgh prevailed in the first of two festive derbies, with the second at Scotstoun on Saturday

Pro 14 & 1872 Cup: Glasgow v Edinburgh Venue: Scotstoun, Date: Saturday, 29 December Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Glasgow Warriors welcome back Alex Dunbar as they make six changes for their second festive meeting with Pro14 derby rivals Edinburgh.

The Scotland centre has not featured since October.

Ali Price, Niko Matawalu, Ryan Wilson, Tim Swinson and D'Arcy Rae are also drafted into the starting line-up.

Edinburgh, who enjoyed a 23-7 victory at Murrayfield last Saturday, make just one alteration, with Jamie Ritchie joining the back row.

Ritchie, who has missed the last two fixtures through injury, takes over from Luke Hamilton.

The league match is also the second leg of the annual 1872 Cup series, with a third game to come at Scotstoun in April.

"Defensively we played well last weekend but we didn't ask enough questions of Edinburgh in attack," said Warriors head coach Dave Rennie. "We're going to have to be better in that department.

"We're in a position where we can replace quality with quality. Five of the six players we're bringing in to the starting line-up are internationals, all six have played over 50 games for the club and four are centurions."

Grant Stewart keeps his place at hooker for the hosts, with Fraser Brown and George Turner sidelined by injury, while centre Sam Johnson has recovered from a knee injury sustained in October to take his place on the bench.

Edinburgh have lost all six of their Pro14 games on the road this season but spirits will be high for the short journey west after a powerful showing last weekend.

"We were delighted with result and the performance against Glasgow, but we know they'll be hurting and we expect them to come back at us even stronger," said head coach Richard Cockerill.

"There were a lot of positives to take. We were really happy with our physicality and our set-piece, whilst we were really solid defensively.

"The boys have enjoyed a little bit of time off over Christmas, but we've come back in, trained really well and we're excited for the challenge that awaits us at Scotstoun."

Glasgow Warriors: Hogg, Seymour, Dunbar, P Horne, Matawalu, Hastings, Price, Kebble, Stewart, Rae, Swinson, Gray, Wilson, Gibbins, Fagerson.

Replacements: Bryce, Bhatti, Halanukonuka, Harley, Fusaro, G Horne, Johnson, Van der Merwe.

Edinburgh: Kinghorn; Graham, Johnstone, Dean, Van der Merwe; Van der Walt, Pyrgos; Schoeman, McInally, Nel, Toolis, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Cherry, Dell, Berghan, Callum Hunter-Hill, Crosbie, Fowles, Hickey, Socino.