Northampton Saints: James Fish and George Furbank sign new deals

Northampton Saints pair James Fish and George Furbank have signed new deals with the Premiership side until 2021.

Hooker Fish, 22, has made 16 first-team appearances for the club, having made his debut in the 2016-17 campaign.

Full-back Furbank, 22, also came through Northampton's academy and has made six starts this term.

"It's really important to see academy players successfully make the transition from age-group rugby to the wider squad," said boss Chris Boyd.