Lloyd Fairbrother: Dragons prop misses festive derbies after three-week ban

Dragons prop walks off after being dismissed by referee Frank Murphy in the loss at Cardiff Blues

Guinness Pro14: Dragons v Ospreys Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sunday, 30 Dec Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru the BBC Sport website and app

Dragons prop Lloyd Fairbrother has been banned for three weeks and will miss Sunday's Pro14 derby with Ospreys.

The tight-head was sent off in the 31st minute of their 19-16 loss at Cardiff Blues, after catching Dillon Lewis' head with his elbow in a ruck.

A disciplinary committee found Fairbrother guilty of "an act of foul play with contact to the head".

Fairbrother will also sit out the trip to Scarlets on 5 January and then the European game with Timisoara Saracens.

The 27-year-old will be free to play in the European Challenge Cup game against Clermont Auvergne on 18 January at Rodney Parade.

Dragons interim head coach Ceri Jones said: "We have accepted the sanction with Lloyd and we move on. It is an unfortunate incident. Everyone in the game is concerned with player welfare so we understand the sanction.

"We are fortunate that it is an area of strength for us and it now gives a good opportunity to Aaron Jarvis against his old team."

Dragons could also again be without Wales and British and Irish Lions back-row Ross Moriarty against Ospreys, after he sat out the Blues defeat with concussion.

But Wales back Tyler Morgan is back in training and could figure.