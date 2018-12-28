Pro14: Dragons v Ospreys (Sun)

Dragons back-row Ross Moriarty has not yet recovered from concussion

Guinness Pro14: Dragons v Ospreys Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sunday, 30 Dec Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru the BBC Sport website and app

Dragons are again without Wales and British and Irish Lions back-row Ross Moriarty for Sunday's Pro14 derby against Ospreys at Rodney Parade.

Moriarty sat out the loss to Cardiff Blues with concussion, while Wales back Tyler Morgan is also still absent despite returning to training.

Prop Lloyd Fairbrother is also out after being banned for three weeks having being sent off against Blues.

Ospreys name an unchanged starting XV from the one that beat Scarlets 19-12.

But fly-half Luke Price could return as a replacement, after breaking his leg on the opening weekend of the season.

Fairbrother's suspension, plus injuries to fellow Dragons props Leon Brown and Brok Harris means former Wales international Aaron Jarvis is set for his first Pro14 start of the season.

Jarvis' start against his former region is the only change for Dragons from the defeat to Cardiff Blues before Christmas.

A lengthy injury list for the Newport-based region includes Ollie Griffiths, Arwel Robson, Ashton Hewitt, James Sheekey, Tiaan Loots, Dan Babos, Lennon Greggains, Max Williams and Josh Reynolds.

Dragons interim head coach Ceri Jones said: "We have accepted the sanction that Lloyd has received after his red card and I'm sure Jarvy (Aaron Jarvis) will be looking forward to facing his old region.

"We know exactly what we are facing this weekend and the advantage of facing another Welsh region is that you know a little bit about their game already.

"The Ospreys are a good team and they showed that last weekend against the Scarlets.

"Sam Davies and his kicking game is huge for them, they have loads of power and a good defensive line."

Teams

Dragons: Zane Kirchner; Jared Rosser, Adam Warren, Jarryd Sage, Hallam Amos; Josh Lewis, Rhodri Williams; Ryan Bevington, Elliot Dee, Aaron Jarvis, Brandon Nansen, Matthew Screech, Cory Hill (capt), Aaron Wainwright, Harrison Keddie.

Replacements: Richard Hibbard, Gerard Ellis, Dan Suter, Lewis Evans, James Benjamin, Tavis Knoyle, Jason Tovey, Jordan Williams

Ospreys: Dan Evans; George North, Scott Williams, Owen Watkin, Luke Morgan; Sam Davies, Aled Davies; Gareth Thomas, Scott Baldwin, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric (capt), James King.

Replacements: Scott Otten, Rhodri Jones/Rowan Jenkins, Alex Jeffries, Lloyd Ashley, Sam Cross, Tom Habberfield, Luke Price/James Hook, Cory Allen.

Referee: Daniel Jones (WRU)

AR1: Ben Whitehouse (WRU). AR2: Wayne Davies (WRU).

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)