Pro14: Scarlets v Cardiff Blues (Sat)

Leigh Halfpenny has scored 713 points in 80 Tests for Wales

Guinness Pro14: Scarlets v Cardiff Blues Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 29 Dec Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru the BBC Sport website and app

Scarlets and Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny will return for the first time in seven weeks to face Cardiff Blues in the Pro14 on Saturday.

Halfpenny suffered concussion against Australia on 10 November but returns to replace the injured Rhys Patchell, who has a hamstring problem.

Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes again starts at 10 in Patchell's absence.

Cardiff Blues have made three personnel changes from the side that beat the Dragons.

Scrum-half Lloyd Williams replaces Tomas Williams, prop Brad Thyer comes in for the injured Rhys Gill, while second-row George Earle comes in for flanker Olly Robinson. Josh Turnbull switches from lock to the back-row.

Halfpenny was the victim of a late tackle from Australia centre Samu Kerevi and has not played since.

Parkes is again preferred to Dan Jones in the Scarlets fly-half role after starting against Ospreys and will line up against fellow New Zealand born Wales international Gareth Anscombe.

Wales second-row Jake Ball injured a shoulder against Ospreys and is replaced in the Scarlets pack by Josh Helps, who will make his first league appearance of the season.

Scarlets have lost their last four games and head coach Wayne Pivac hopes to break that cycle in Llanelli.

"We're looking at ourselves at the moment and getting our own game in order," said Pivac.

"They've had some good results and they've probably had some that they wouldn't be happy with, we're no different.

"It's two teams coming in to the game knowing the importance for our individual conferences. It's a game for us that we need to win.

"It's a home game and we've got a proud record at home and we want that to continue.

"We see them as a dangerous opponent because it's a derby. There's a lot on the line and plenty to play for."

Blues head coach John Mulvihill wants his side to build on the 21 December win over Dragons.

"We were happy with the four points against Dragons but there were some areas where we let ourselves down," said Mulvihill.

"The Scarlets are a Championship team, they have some good players and I'm sure they'll try to find a way playing at home.

"We went through a bit of a bad patch as well so we understand their mind set. They will be dangerous."

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Tom Prydie, Jonathan Davies, Kieron Fonotia, Johnny McNicholl; Hadleigh Parkes, Gareth Davies, Rob Evans, Ken Owens (capt), Samson Lee, Josh Helps, David Bulbring, Ed Kennedy, James Davies, Will Boyde.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones, Werner Kruger, Tom Price, Dan Davis, Kieran Hardy, Dan Jones, Paul Asquith

Cardiff Blues: Dan Fish; Blaine Scully, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Garyn Smith; Gareth Anscombe, Lloyd Williams; Brad Thyer, Kristian Dacey (capt), Dillon Lewis, George Earle, Seb Davies, Josh Turnbull, Josh Navidi, Nick Williams.

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Corey Domachowski, Dmitri Arhip, James Down, Olly Robinson, Tomos Williams, Steve Shingler, Matthew Morgan.

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU)

AR1: Craig Evans (WRU). AR2: Adam Jones (WRU)

TMO: Ian Davies (WRU)