Cornish Pirates coaches Alan Paver and Gavin Cattle sign new deals until 2022

Both Alan Paver (left) and Gavin Cattle had distinguished playing careers with the Cornish Pirates

Cornish Pirates coaches Alan Paver and Gavin Cattle have signed new contracts.

The duo, who operate as joint head coaches, were out of contract at the end of this season, but have now committed to until the summer of 2022.

The pair first joined the Pirates coaching team in 2014 with Paver looking after the forwards and Cattle specialising in the backs.

After Ian Davies left the club as director of rugby in 2016 the duo stepped in to run the side together.