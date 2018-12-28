Pro14: Prop Cian Healy set to make 200th Leinster appearance against Munster

Healy has scored 22 tries for Leinster

Guinness Pro14: Munster v Leinster Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 30 December Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live score updates and report on the BBC Sport website

Prop Cian Healy is set for his 200th Leinster appearance as a number of Irish internationals return for Saturday's sold-out Pro14 inter-provincial derby against Munster.

Johnny Sexton captains the Conference B leaders with Garry Ringrose and Jordan Larmour also recalled to the backline.

Munster coach Johann van Graan has made 12 changes to his side following last week's defeat by Ulster.

Keith Earls, Conor Murray and CJ Stander are among those to return.

Last week Leinster scored 21 points in the final 10 minutes to secure a dramatic comeback victory over Connacht at the RDS.

Sexton, who was one of a number of senior figures to have been rested following back-to-back European fixtures, partners Luke McGrath in the half-backs.

Dave Kearney and Rory O'Loughlin are the only backs to retain their starting berths, with Kearney switching wings to accommodate James Lowe.

Dublin-born Healy is set to reach the landmark over 11 years after making his debut.

The 31-year-old has 84 international caps and toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2013. Having shaken off a number of lingering injuries, he has re-established himself as the first choice loose-head prop for both club and country.

Munster fell to a 19-12 loss in Belfast last Friday although could arguably feel aggrieved that the hosts were not reduced to 14-men inside the opening minute following a dangerous tackle from wing Robert Baloucoune, who has since been given a two-week ban.

Mike Haley stays at full-back where he will form a formidable-looking back three alongside Earls and Andrew Conway.

Fineen Wycherley keeps his place in the back row while Jean Kleyn will make his 50th Munster appearance when he partners Tadhg Beirne at lock.

The fixture, which has provided a number of classic encounters down the years, is set to provide another engrossing contest as Munster seek to keep pace with Conference A leaders Glasgow.

Having lost just once in the competition this season Leinster, who are the last side to have defeated Munster in Limerick, have a healthy 16-point lead at the top of Conference B.

Munster: Haley; Conway, Goggin, Scannell, Earls; Carbery, Murray; Kilcoyne, Scannell, Ryan, Kleyn, Beirne; Wycherley, Cloete, Stander (capt).

Replacements: O'Byrne, Loughman, Archer, Holland, Botha, Mathewson, Bleyendall, Sweetnam.

Leinster: Larmour; Kearney, Ringrose, O'Loughlin, Lowe; Sexton (capt), McGrath; Healy, Tracy, Furlong, Fardy, Ryan; Ruddock, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Byrne, Dooley, Bent, Molony, Deegan, O'Sullivan, Frawley, Reid.