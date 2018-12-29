Pro14: Glasgow don't enjoy playing physical teams - Edinburgh head coach Cockerill

Edinburgh triumphed 23-7 in the first of three 1872 Cup encounters this season

Pro 14 & 1872 Cup: Glasgow v Edinburgh Venue: Scotstoun Date: Saturday, 29 December Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Glasgow Warriors do not enjoy playing teams who are "physically committed", says Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill.

The sides meet at Scotstoun on Saturday for the second of three matches to decide the 1872 Cup.

Edinburgh won the first at Murrayfield 23-7 last week, their third derby win in four matches since Cockerill took charge in 2017.

"They don't like playing against a team like ourselves," Cockerill said.

"We like to play sensibly out of our own half of the field and put the opposition under pressure.

"If you play a controlled game and put them under pressure and physically front up, then any team struggles."

Home advantage has proved decisive in recent meetings between the sides, the away team winning just once in the past five matches.

Glasgow have lost just twice at home in 2018 - to Scarlets and English champions Saracens - while Edinburgh have failed to win any of their six away games in the Pro14 this season.

"They've got a very partisan crowd, they'll be very pumped up to get their revenge from last week to prove they can play against this Edinburgh team that stifled them," Cockerill told BBC Scotland.

"But that's also the challenge for us, to go there and absorb all that atmosphere and use that energy to make sure we play well. We have an opportunity to go there and put some real pressure on them and see if they can handle it."

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie has made six changes to his starting XV for the match, while Cockerill, who believes Warriors have the "luxury" of a bigger squad, has made just one alteration with the return of Jamie Ritchie in the back-row.

Scotland centre Alex Dunbar is one of those to return for Glasgow, and Cockerill expects an intense battle.

"We know they're going to be very physical and very direct at us," he added. "The challenge is can we match that and can we play better than we did last week?

"It sets it up for a very spiky encounter and I'm looking forward to seeing how us, as an Edinburgh team, cope with that.

"If they're motivated to come at us, I guarantee we'll be just as motivated in the other direction."