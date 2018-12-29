WRU National League & Bowl results

Welsh rugby

29 December 2018

Swalec Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

TWO EAST

Abercarn 0 - 37 Newport HSOB

Abertillery B G 13 - 29 Monmouth

Caldicot 22 - 15 Pill Harriers

Croesyceiliog 13 - 36 Talywain

Senghenydd 18 - 5 Caerphilly

Ynysddu P - P Blackwood

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Aberdare 22 - 31 Abercynon

Barry 23 - 22 St Peters

Cardiff Quins 34 - 29 Llanishen

Cilfynydd 5 - 12 Abercwmboi

Heol y Cyw 17 - 7 Llanharan

Llantwit Fardre 20 - 11 Taffs Well

TWO NORTH

Bangor 27 - 31 Nant Conwy II

Newtown 13 - 10 Llanidloes

Rhyl 41 - 0 Abergele

Welshpool 14 - 45 COBRA

Wrexham 38 - 10 Colwyn Bay

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Builth Wells 13 - 13 Ystradgynlais

Cwmavon 8 - 11 Taibach

Morriston 30 - 14 Birchgrove

Nantyffyllon 28 - 8 Porthcawl

Nantymoel 20 - 17 Pencoed

Resolven 31 - 17 Seven Sisters

TWO WEST

Carmarthen Athletic 5 - 11 St Clears

Loughor 13 - 10 Burry Port

Pembroke 15 - 13 Fishguard

Penclawdd 29 - 15 Mumbles

Pontyberem 45 - 8 Tumble

Tycroes 9 - 9 Pontarddulais

THREE NORTH

Benllech 5 - 48 Holyhead

Dinbych II 52 - 7 Mold II

Llangefni II 22 - 24 Menai Bridge

Pwllheli II 15 - 3 Machynlleth

Rhosllanerchrugog 12 - 39 Flint

THREE EAST A

Abergavenny 15 - 12 Usk

Deri 15 - 16 Abertysswg

Machen P - P Fleur De Lys

Oakdale 29 - 0 Nantyglo

RTB Ebbw Vale 29 - 7 Blaina

Tredegar Ironsides 15 - 17 Garndiffaith

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Fairwater 34 - 0 Old Illtydians

Gwernyfed 47 - 20 Cefn Coed

Penygraig 19 - 10 Pentyrch

Pontyclun 11 - 20 Cowbridge

Treharris 29 - 14 Tylorstown

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Aberavon Green Stars 31 - 12 Tonmawr

Abercrave 7 - 12 Cwmgors

Bryncoch 56 - 3 Neath Athletic

Penlan P - P Swansea Uplands

Vardre P - P Glais

THREE WEST A

Aberaeron 8 - 3 Cardigan

Haverfordwest 3 - 7 Milford Haven

Pembroke Dock Quins 13 - 10 Neyland

St Davids 20 - 27 Llangwm

Tregaron 11 - 28 Llanybydder

THREE EAST B

Blackwood Stars 16 - 15 Markham

Chepstow 36 - 13 Whitehead

Hafodyrynys 15 - 35 Llanhilleth

New Tredegar 8 - 15 Aberbargoed

St Julians HSOB 0 - 33 New Panteg

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Caerau Ely 17 - 31 Canton

Llandaff 15 - 18 Llandaff North

Llantwit Major 31 - 7 Old Penarthians

Tonyrefail 10 - 23 St Albans

Treherbert 23 - 12 Wattstown

Ynysowen P - P Glyncoch

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Briton Ferry 0 - 60 Baglan

Bryncethin 16 - 8 Cefn Cribbwr

Cwmllynfell P - P Crynant

Glyncorrwg P - P Pontycymmer

Pontrhydyfen 14 - 3 Alltwen

Rhigos 14 - 28 Banwen

THREE WEST B

Cefneithin 12 - 17 Trimsaran

Llandybie 23 - 17 Amman United

Llangadog 3 - 23 Llandeilo

Nantgaredig 36 - 18 Lampeter Town

New Dock Stars 13 - 27 Bynea

Penybanc P - P Betws

THREE EAST C

Newport Saracens P - P Rogerstone

Pontllanfraith 35 - 31 Crumlin

Trinant 21 - 11 Brynithel

West Mon 36 - 12 Malpas

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Brackla P - P Sully Sports

Hirwaun 39 - 10 Ferndale

Llanrumney 14 - 12 Cardiff Saracens

Maesteg 34 - 12 Llandrindod Wells

Whitchurch 14 - 10 Cardiff Internationals

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmtwrch 10 - 32 Furnace United

Fall Bay 3 - 15 South Gower

Ogmore Vale P - P Cwmgwrach

Pantyffynnon 21 - 21 Penygroes

Pontardawe 22 - 20 Tonna

THREE EAST D

Abersychan 31 - 17 Forgeside

Girling 15 - 58 Hollybush

Old Tyleryan 0 - 45 Beaufort

Rhayader 26 - 5 Tref y Clawdd

