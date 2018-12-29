WRU National League & Bowl results
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
29 December 2018
Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership
Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)
Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)
Swalec Championship
View full National Championship details
Division 1 East
View full Division 1 East details
Division 1 East Central
View full Division 1 East Central details
Division 1 North
View full Division 1 North details
Division 1 West
View full Division 1 West details
Division 1 West Central
View full Division 1 West Central details
TWO EAST
Abercarn 0 - 37 Newport HSOB
Abertillery B G 13 - 29 Monmouth
Caldicot 22 - 15 Pill Harriers
Croesyceiliog 13 - 36 Talywain
Senghenydd 18 - 5 Caerphilly
Ynysddu P - P Blackwood
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Aberdare 22 - 31 Abercynon
Barry 23 - 22 St Peters
Cardiff Quins 34 - 29 Llanishen
Cilfynydd 5 - 12 Abercwmboi
Heol y Cyw 17 - 7 Llanharan
Llantwit Fardre 20 - 11 Taffs Well
TWO NORTH
Bangor 27 - 31 Nant Conwy II
Newtown 13 - 10 Llanidloes
Rhyl 41 - 0 Abergele
Welshpool 14 - 45 COBRA
Wrexham 38 - 10 Colwyn Bay
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Builth Wells 13 - 13 Ystradgynlais
Cwmavon 8 - 11 Taibach
Morriston 30 - 14 Birchgrove
Nantyffyllon 28 - 8 Porthcawl
Nantymoel 20 - 17 Pencoed
Resolven 31 - 17 Seven Sisters
TWO WEST
Carmarthen Athletic 5 - 11 St Clears
Loughor 13 - 10 Burry Port
Pembroke 15 - 13 Fishguard
Penclawdd 29 - 15 Mumbles
Pontyberem 45 - 8 Tumble
Tycroes 9 - 9 Pontarddulais
THREE NORTH
Benllech 5 - 48 Holyhead
Dinbych II 52 - 7 Mold II
Llangefni II 22 - 24 Menai Bridge
Pwllheli II 15 - 3 Machynlleth
Rhosllanerchrugog 12 - 39 Flint
THREE EAST A
Abergavenny 15 - 12 Usk
Deri 15 - 16 Abertysswg
Machen P - P Fleur De Lys
Oakdale 29 - 0 Nantyglo
RTB Ebbw Vale 29 - 7 Blaina
Tredegar Ironsides 15 - 17 Garndiffaith
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Fairwater 34 - 0 Old Illtydians
Gwernyfed 47 - 20 Cefn Coed
Penygraig 19 - 10 Pentyrch
Pontyclun 11 - 20 Cowbridge
Treharris 29 - 14 Tylorstown
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Aberavon Green Stars 31 - 12 Tonmawr
Abercrave 7 - 12 Cwmgors
Bryncoch 56 - 3 Neath Athletic
Penlan P - P Swansea Uplands
Vardre P - P Glais
THREE WEST A
Aberaeron 8 - 3 Cardigan
Haverfordwest 3 - 7 Milford Haven
Pembroke Dock Quins 13 - 10 Neyland
St Davids 20 - 27 Llangwm
Tregaron 11 - 28 Llanybydder
THREE EAST B
Blackwood Stars 16 - 15 Markham
Chepstow 36 - 13 Whitehead
Hafodyrynys 15 - 35 Llanhilleth
New Tredegar 8 - 15 Aberbargoed
St Julians HSOB 0 - 33 New Panteg
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Caerau Ely 17 - 31 Canton
Llandaff 15 - 18 Llandaff North
Llantwit Major 31 - 7 Old Penarthians
Tonyrefail 10 - 23 St Albans
Treherbert 23 - 12 Wattstown
Ynysowen P - P Glyncoch
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Briton Ferry 0 - 60 Baglan
Bryncethin 16 - 8 Cefn Cribbwr
Cwmllynfell P - P Crynant
Glyncorrwg P - P Pontycymmer
Pontrhydyfen 14 - 3 Alltwen
Rhigos 14 - 28 Banwen
THREE WEST B
Cefneithin 12 - 17 Trimsaran
Llandybie 23 - 17 Amman United
Llangadog 3 - 23 Llandeilo
Nantgaredig 36 - 18 Lampeter Town
New Dock Stars 13 - 27 Bynea
Penybanc P - P Betws
THREE EAST C
Newport Saracens P - P Rogerstone
Pontllanfraith 35 - 31 Crumlin
Trinant 21 - 11 Brynithel
West Mon 36 - 12 Malpas
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Brackla P - P Sully Sports
Hirwaun 39 - 10 Ferndale
Llanrumney 14 - 12 Cardiff Saracens
Maesteg 34 - 12 Llandrindod Wells
Whitchurch 14 - 10 Cardiff Internationals
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmtwrch 10 - 32 Furnace United
Fall Bay 3 - 15 South Gower
Ogmore Vale P - P Cwmgwrach
Pantyffynnon 21 - 21 Penygroes
Pontardawe 22 - 20 Tonna
THREE EAST D
Abersychan 31 - 17 Forgeside
Girling 15 - 58 Hollybush
Old Tyleryan 0 - 45 Beaufort
Rhayader 26 - 5 Tref y Clawdd