Saracens: Prop Christian Judge extends loan from Cornish Pirates

Christian Judge has made six starts for Saracens in the Premiership this season

Prop Christian Judge will remain on loan at Saracens until the end of January after having his deal from Cornish Pirates extended.

The 25-year-old has made 10 appearances for the English champions since joining from the second tier side on an initial three-week loan in September.

He scored on his European Champions Cup debut, helping Sarries maintain a perfect start in the competition.

He is now available for the remainder of Saracens' European group games.