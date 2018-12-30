Steve Diamond: Sale Sharks boss could face RFU investigation after confronting reporter

Steve Diamond (third from left) is both director of rugby and a shareholder at Sale Sharks

Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond could be investigated by the Rugby Football Union following a confrontation with a journalist after his side beat Gloucester on Saturday.

Following the post-match press conference, Diamond is reported to have challenged Sam Peters, who writes for both the Sunday Times and Independent.

Peters took to social media to "confirm an altercation took place".

A spokesperson said the RFU would "look into it" if a complaint is received.

Any charge against Diamond would be brought under the banner of bringing the game into disrepute.

Despite a short video of the pair arguing appearing in the Sunday Telegraph, and a number of reports giving detail of the altercation, the game's national governing body has not had a formal complaint.

On Saturday, the Press Association reported that there was an "unsavoury incident" between the pair, with Diamond apparently unhappy with criticism from Peters earlier this season.

The Sale coach is said to have approached Peters and asked him to come outside the press room, with Diamond then squaring up to the journalist and allegedly seizing his dictaphone, before the pair were separated following a heated verbal exchange.

When contacted by BBC Sport, a Sale spokesperson said the incident was likely to be discussed on Monday before any statement is made.