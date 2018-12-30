Josh Beaumont: Sale Sharks back row signs two-year contract extension

Josh Beaumont (right) is son of former England captain Bill, who was knighted in the New Year Honours

Sale back row Josh Beaumont has signed a two-year contract extension with the Premiership club.

The 26-year-old son of former England captain Sir Bill, has made more than 100 appearances for the club, who he captained in the 2016-17 season.

"I'm delighted to be re-signing again," Beaumont said. "The ambition the owners are showing in moving the club forward made it in an easy decision."

Beaumont has scored two tries in 16 appearances so far this season.