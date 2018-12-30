Dave Ward: Harlequins give hooker one-game ban for stamp but clear him of spitting

Players from both sides clashed in the aftermath of the incident which saw Harlequins' Dave Ward sin-binned

Harlequins have given Dave Ward a one-game ban for a stamp on Thomas Young in Saturday's win over Wasps - but have cleared the hooker of spitting.

The club have reviewed footage of the incident, which was shown on TV.

Ward was shown a yellow card for the stamp on Young in the 10th minute of the game at Twickenham.

But Quins say they are "satisfied" the 33-year-old has "no case to answer" after also being accused of spitting at the Wasps flanker.

Despite Harlequins taking their own action, Ward could still be cited for either or both of the incidents, as well as a neck roll on Young which happened shortly before the altercation.

Citing officer Buster White has until 18:00 GMT on Sunday to lodge a complaint.

Ward apologised unreservedly to Young in a statement on the Harlequins website.

"I would also like to make clear that I did not spit on another player during the match," he said.

"Regardless of what the television footage looks like, I know that I have never spat on a player in all my career and will never do so."