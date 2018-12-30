Tom Varndell and Leonardo Sarto: Leicester Tigers sign wing duo

Tom Varndell has scored a record 92 tries in the Premiership

Leicester Tigers have signed wingers Tom Varndell and Leonardo Sarto as cover for injuries in the squad.

Varndell, 33, Premiership Rugby's all-time record tryscorer, returns to Welford Road nine years after his last appearance for the Tigers.

Italy international Sarto, 26, joins Leicester after spells in the Pro 14 with Zebre and Glasgow Warriors.

Tigers are currently short at full-back and wing with Adam Thompstone, Telusa Veainu, Matt Smith and Mat Tait out.

Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy told the club website: "We've been running on bones for a lot of the season in the outside backs, so for two guys of Tom and Leonardo's calibre to pop up is great and a big positive for us to get them in."

Varndell, who ended last season with Scarlets after leaving Bristol, last played for Tigers in the Premiership semi-final win over Bath in May 2009 and scored 65 tries in 113 appearances for the club.

He moved to French side Soyaux Angouleme in the summer but is reported to have left them for family reasons.