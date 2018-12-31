Faf de Klerk: South Africa scrum-half extends Sale Sharks stay until 2023

Faf de Klerk was a popular choice at scrum-half in BBC Sport's team of the year for 2018

South Africa scrum-half Faf de Klerk will remain with Sale Sharks until 2023 after agreeing a new four-year deal with the Premiership side.

The 27-year-old, who arrived on a three-year deal in May 2017, has made 34 appearances and scored 146 points for the Sharks.

De Klerk was this year shortlisted for both the Premiership and World Rugby player of the year awards.

"It's humbling to know a club wants to extend your contract," he said.

"I would not have re-signed if I did not enjoy it here in the north west and really do believe in what we are trying to achieve here at Sale."

Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond said the former Golden Lions and Pumas pivot is "one of a few truly world-class players who have been at the club".

"His ability, attitude and enthusiasm are second to none and are a testament to how professional he is," Diamond added.